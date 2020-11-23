Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation – everything you can customise in character creation

What will the character customisation be like in Cyberpunk 2077? Character creation is one of the most crucial aspects of any role-playing game. Come the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, we will forge the avatar that we hope to spend the entire Cyberpunk 2077 game length playing. With such a focus on the hyper-cool aesthetic of neon soaked dystopia, it’s important that we’re able to hand-craft the Cyberpunk 2077 main character, ‘V’, into the futuristic badass we wish we could ourselves become.

Whether you’re someone who spends hours fine-tuning their protagonist’s nostrils, only to scrap the whole thing in horror once you see your creation in the cold light of gameplay, or instead prefer to roll with the default appearance, V’s looks will come into play throughout the game. Despite a shift to majority first person cutscenes, you’ll be able to see your character in menus and the occasional rare third person cutscene, plus knowing you look really cool definitely aids immersion.

We know that we will be able to change our appearance – and buff our stats – through equipping various different pieces of Cyberpunk 2077 clothing, or swapping our limbs out for fancy cyborg replacements and Cyberpunk 2077 implants. Those options will arise as you progress through the Cyberpunk 2077 story, but if you want to know what options you’ll have in the character creator, read on.

Life Path

The first option to choose is your life path – how you ended up in Night City. Depending on what you pick, you’ll have different dialogue options to choose from, and potential different avenues to explore. The choices are as follows:

Nomad

Roaming the Badlands, looting scrapyards, raiding fuel depots – life on the road wasn’t easy. But growing up in a nomad clan has its perks. Honesty, integrity, and a love of freedom – qualities that few in Night City possess, and no amount of money can buy.

Street Kid

They say if you wanna understand the streets, you gotta live ‘em. Gangs, fixers, dolls, small-time pushers – you were raised by them all. Down here the law of the jungle dictates the weak serve the strong – the only law in Night City you have yet to break.

Corporate

Few leave the corporate world with their lives – fewer still with their souls intact. You’ve been there – you’ve bent the rules, exploited secrets, and weaponized information. There’s no such thing as a fair game, only winners and losers.

Body

You can choose from a male or female body type – you’ll choose either a male or female voice separately.

Appearance

The latest official gameplay trailer gives us another look at the character creator, and it’s changed slightly from previous iterations. We can see three presets on the left hand side, plus a ‘randomise’ option – and then confirmed options for the following:

Skin tone and skin type

Hairstyle and hair colour

Eyes and eye color

Ears

Beard, beard style, and beard colour

Cyberware

Facial scars

Facial tattoos

Piercings and piercing colour

Teeth

Eye makeup and eye makeup colour

These aren’t all the options in the character creator – just the ones visible in the trailer. We’re expecting mouth, jaw, and nose options, too, based off of previous versions of the character creator.

Attributes

You’ll distribute your points across the following attributes, which all feed into various skills:

Body

Intelligence

Reflexes

Technical

Cool

Now you can start conceptualising the cyberpunk protagonist of your dreams – all that’s left is to decide on a Cyberpunk 2077 class, and find a cool jacket to wear while playing. For the immersion, obviously.