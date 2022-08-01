The Cyberpunk 2077 anime has a hyperviolent new trailer

The Cyberpunk 2077 anime has an official trailer now, and it’s a lot to take in. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series produced by the studio behind Kill la Kill and Fire Emblem Fates, features a throwback level of hyperviolence and a fresh perspective on Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City.

In the Cyberpunk lore, ‘edgerunners’ are people who live on the edge of society, making their way by engaging in legally and ethically dubious pursuits that typically involve a high level of risk. The 10-episode stand-alone series, set to debut on Netflix this fall, tells the story of David, who risks everything to become one of Night City’s outlaw mercenaries.

The trailer itself is a barrage of intense visuals, starting with a hail of bullets and blood and heading into David writhing in his bed as he checks out a hot new kind of braindance. “You have to become an elite and reach the top floor at Arasaka Tower,” a voice informs us.

It’s probably better to watch it for yourself, although be warned that there’s some NSFW imagery in the trailer.

The trailer includes brief introductions to the rest of the Edgerunners cast, including Maine, Dorio, Kiwi, Pilar, Rebecca, and Lucy. Edgerunners will be available on Netflix in September.