Today I learned that the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 has something called ‘Exotics’ in it. Basically, rich people sculpt furred skins, animal-like faces, ears, and other features onto themselves as a hobby out of pure boredom. This wasn’t in CD Projekt Red’s virtual version of the tabletop sci-fi RPG, but now it is. Thanks to the incredible work of one modder you can now be a furry in Night City, and no I’m not joking.

‘Biosculpted Exotics’ is a new Cyberpunk 2077 mod from ‘CobaltOwl1’ which introduces the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game’s canon human-hybrids, called Exotics, to CD Projekt Red’s version of Night City. Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 basically has furries now, and it’s amazing.

V now has eight playable species options, Exotic NPCs will populate the world like some sort of science fiction nightmare version of Zootopia, and there are even some new environmental assets to make it look like the exotics have been in the game from the very beginning.

There are Exotic jaguars, snow leopards, black leopards, cougars, tigers, foxes, wolves, and fennecs roaming Night City, as CobaltOwl1 theorizes that, since the incredibly expensive in-universe fur-transplanting procedure has been around for decades, by 2077 it’s gotten a lot cheaper.

If you’re a fan of playing as a Khajiit in Skyrim, or like venturing out into the Forgotten Realms as a Dragonborn in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is the mod for you.

You can find all of the new biosculpted races under skin color in Cyberpunk’s character creator, or alternatively, you can visit a ripperdoc in your current save and change your appearance there instead.

The real kicker is that some major in-game NPCs are also given the animal appearance treatment. River becomes a wolf, Judy a fennec, and Panam a cougar, further selling the integration of the mod into the wider world of Night City. Even the Animals gang has a few biosculpted members now, with some going for a humanoid rhino look.

You can find Biosculpted Exotics over on Nexus Mods, but beware that any other V cosmetic mods you have installed might cause some conflict right now, so check what you’ve already got in the game.

Once you’re done turning your V into a leopard, you’ll want to check out our detailed breakdown of the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds in 2.0, alongside everything you need to know about each of the Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons, if you want your wolf to be unstoppable.