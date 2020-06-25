“GTA mode” is possible in Cyberpunk 2077, but you may change your mind

When the Cyberpunk 2077 release date rolls around later this year, you’ll be able to steal cars and stir up some chaos in the RPG game’s bustling Night City. And, developer CD Projekt Red previously confirmed there’ll be no morality system in Cyberpunk 2077 as such, so you won’t need to worry about too many questionable decisions stacking up against you. However, while the game will let you tear around and cause some carnage, the dev’s pretty sure players won’t be tempted to stick with “GTA mode” for too long.

That’s according to Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears, who tells PCGamesN, “If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that’s fine with us.” However, it seems the more players progress, the more they’ll be tempted to try out some of the upcoming PC game’s other, less, er, excitable options.

“However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have,” Pears tells us, “I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless.

“We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realise how many things are different and adjust how they play.”

There will be multiple Cyberpunk 2077 classes – Netrunner, Techie, and Solo – giving you a bunch of different ways to tackle the game, and they’ll also be fluid, meaning you won’t be locked into a single class. In addition, there are multiple Cyberpunk 2077 endings, which reflect choices you’ve made. So while you’ll be able to tackle the game “GTA mode”-style, perhaps by playing more as the warrior-like Solo class, it sounds like you’ll definitely want to try the other options, too.

Take a look at our brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 preview to get even more of an idea of what’s in store when November 19 rolls around.