Cyberpunk 2077 classes guide

Cyberpunk 2077 classes are an incredibly important part of your playthrough. Afterall, CD Projekt Red’s open-world game is an RPG, and so your role in the world of Night City will be no small after-thought.

The game is based on the pen-and-paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020, and so there are plenty of roles and builds to create your own V, especially when you make good use of the character customisation in Cyberpunk 2077.

Whatsmore, Cyberpunk 2077 classes are fluid: you are not locked into a single class. The role you choose at the start of the game define your initial strengths and weaknesses, but you can customise your V with the best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 as your progress through the campaign, mixing elements from each attribute without restricting your role. So you may start life as a solo but become a mostly techie-based build by the game’s conclusion, or develop into a multi-talented hybrid who can do a little of everything by adding a selection of the best Cyberpunk 2077 perks.

Netrunner

Netrunners are the super hackers of Night City. In the tabletop game, they explore the internet using brain-computer interface implants, tracking down information to sell on to other parties, such as Fixers. Their skills relate to various branches of hacking, programming, electronics, and cybersecurity. Netrunners fulfil the stealth/support role when compared to other RPGs, although the world of Cyberpunk renders this class in a very different form.

Techie

Cyberpunk’s techies are crafters. They’re clandestine characters who do ‘off-the-record’ engineering for a variety of clients. They survive Night City by building, fixing, and modifying technology – a skill in high demand among the citizens of this neon-drenched underworld. Their skills relate to many different types of tech, as well as weaponsmithing, teaching, and electronic security. Their special ability is ‘Jury Rig’, which governs this proficiency for improvised engineering.

Solo

Solos are, as the name suggests, lone mercenaries. They take work as hitmen, bodyguards, and other violent work for whoever can pay. Many have military experience, perhaps in a corporate army, and those who don’t die may replace lost limbs with cybernetic prosthetics. They are the fighters of Cyberpunk’s world, with skills in a variety of weapon and combat proficiencies, as well as stealth, perception, and athletics. Their special ability is ‘Combat Sense’, which enables them to perceive danger, notice traps, and generally sense harm. They are, effectively, Cyberpunk’s warrior class, and thus probably the most logical choice for anyone looking to make the most of 2077’s shooting mechanics.

And there you have it, Cyberpunk 2077 classes.