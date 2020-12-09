Cyberpunk 2077 perks – the best perks for your build

With over 400 Cyberpunk 2077 perks, some of them with multiple levels, it can be a tad overwhelming to start your Cyberpunk 2077 build, without knowing which perks are worth investing in.

Although you do start the game with a pool of points to spend among the attributes; body, reflexes, intelligence, technical ability, and cool. Within these attributes are further stats, so you can hone in on specific Cyberpunk 2077 builds. You unlock a perk point every time you level up, and an attribute point to invest in the five overarching attributes.

You can also invest in these individual stats, which really round off the build nicely, by leveling up in abilities like quickhacking, handguns, or stealth – you can do this by using the ability, weapon, or skill throughout your time in Night City, slowly becoming more proficient in the desired area. You need to ensure your perks and skills are aligned, so take some time to think about what type of build you want, whether that’s a melee brawler, or a tech savvy ninja.

Cyberpunk 2077 best perks

Although there aren’t any ‘best perks’ as such, as it’s very much up to your build to dictate which perks suit your playstyle and character, there are some highlighted perks which provide substantial benefits.

Quickhacking

Probably one of the more crucial skills, quickhacking in Cyberpunk interferes with enemy surveillance, security, and cyberware, so paired with either stealth or brash combat can work in your favour. These perks bolster quickhacking and are well worth investing in if you’re going for a more aggressive build.

Bloodware – quickhacks deal 10% more damage

– quickhacks deal 10% more damage Critical Error – quickhacks can now deal critical hits based on your critical chance and damage stats

Crafting

Crafting is a huge part of finding blueprints and creating your own weapons and armour. Not only that but invested crafting perks reflect the stats of crafted items, so it’s worth buffing up in these perks.

Innovation – consumables are 25% more effective

– consumables are 25% more effective Edgerunner Artisan – allows you to craft legendary items

Breach Protocol

Hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a little fiddly, especially when it comes to the hacking mini-game with each hacking attempt. All the perks that sit under Breach Protocol unlock powerful Cyberpunk 2077 daemons or buff them, providing significant bonuses to hacking into systems.

Compression – reduces the lengths of the sequences required to upload daemons by 1. Cannot be reduced below 2

– reduces the lengths of the sequences required to upload daemons by 1. Cannot be reduced below 2 Extended network interface – automatically highlights nearby Access Points

Blades

Dealing extra damage, evading enemies, increasing shield capacity, and recovering health – all with these nifty blades equipped. For some extra damage output, here’s where to find the Mantis blades in Cyberpunk 2077.

Slow and Steady – armour is increased by 15% while moving

– armour is increased by 15% while moving Sting like a bee – increases attack speed using blades by 10%

Stealth

Ah, every RPG wouldn’t be complete without the stealth option, the route we all want to have patience for, but rarely do. However, these stealth perks provide benefits to using a silencer, and that’s something we can get behind. It also provides immunity perks, and extra incentives to use sneaking.

Dagger Dealer – allows you to throw knives

– allows you to throw knives Silent and Deadly – increases damage dealt by silenced weapons by 25% while sneaking

Those are the best Cyberpunk 2077 perks, but if you want to know more about shaping your character, check out our guide to how to choose a life path in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as how to get the most from Cyberpunk 2077’s character creation.