Cyberpunk 2077 weapons: all guns and manufacturers we know so far

What are the Cyberpunk 2077 weapons? Cyberpunk 2077 will feature both melee and ranged combat and three different types of weapons. They’ll belong to a range of weapon manufacturers, mostly operated by the three mega-corporations that rule Night City, Arasaka, Militech, and Kang-Tao.

There are plenty of guns you’ll discover in Night City, all designed to suit a specific play style, which you can adapt by using Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware. You’ll discover these guns from levelling up, progressing, and exploring the different Cyberpunk 2077 districts, as well as simply picking them up from defeated enemies. Of course, weapons aren’t the only way to take down enemies and you can compliment your guns using the Cyberpunk 2077 cyberdeck to manipulate enemy implants. You’ll also be able to develop weapon-based skills, like Gunslinger, from gaining XP from killing enemies using specific guns.

The Cyberpunk 2077 gun types are power, smart, and tech and typically span rifles, pistols, and shotguns. Here’s how these weapon types operate and how you can use them against enemies.

Cyberpunk 2077 guns

Power – A run of the mill weapon type and some of the most basic weapons you’ll find in Night City. They are usually easy to use and run on gunpowder, also without a high price tag. Although common, these guns are still impressive and some of the earlier weapons you’ll find, include the M10-AF Lexington pistol that inflicts extra chemical damage, and the Constitutional Arms Unity pistol which inflicts extra physical damage.

Smart – Small, nippy weapons that don’t require aim, automatically locking onto targets and using self-guided missiles. Mainly produced by Kang-Tao, weapons such as the G-58 Dian belong to the Smart weapon type. This SMG comes with target tracking, scope lens, and charging handle. We’ve also seen homing bullets and ricochet bullets that allow you to shoot enemies who are hiding behind cover.

Tech – A powerful weapon type that fires projectiles at high speeds with armour-piercing capabilities. Powered by magnets, this punchy gun type comes with holographic sights and bullets that burn after leaving the barrel. One of the first guns you’ll find in the game, is a tech-based shotgun called the Blunderbuss, which boasts a charged shot as a secondary fire.

Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon stats

You’ll be able to customise your weapon, including both the appearance and the way it behaves, whether that’s by swapping out modules or applying upgrades such as scopes or silencers. Cyberpunk 2077 weapons can be enhanced, especially by players becoming proficient in a certain weapon type or using a specific gun. Here are the Cyberpunk 2077 weapon stats:

DPS – or damage per second, is how much damage you’ll dish out every second

– or damage per second, is how much damage you’ll dish out every second Damage – the amount of damage per shot

– the amount of damage per shot Attacks per second – or the fire rate of your weapon

– or the fire rate of your weapon Additional perks – eg. physical damage, chemical damage

Those are all the Cyberpunk 2077 weapon types we know so far, if you want to know more about the enemies you’ll be up against, check out all the Cyberpunk 2077 gangs.