Idris Elba isn’t just a Cyberpunk 2077 character, he’s Night City’s DJ

Cyberpunk 2077 has all of the dark, gritty qualities you could hope for in a futuristic RPG game, but none of them compare to those coming with CD Projekt Red’s new expansion. Phantom Liberty takes players to Dogtown, a ruined city defined by its crumbling architecture and corrupt citizens. Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming content introduces us to characters like Solomon Reed, represented by actor Idris Elba. He was revealed to be much more than just the expansion’s central figure, though. He’s also responsible for new in-game music, acting as a DJ, producer, and rapper.

During a recent live stream covering Phantom Liberty and more specifically Elba’s role within the expansion, CD Projekt Red sat down to discuss everything from characters to combat. Elba himself covers the latest trailers in-depth, exploring his character’s role. The developer then goes on to speak about the upcoming expansion’s music, explaining that Solomon Reed’s actor is also a producer.

While discussing Phantom Liberty’s new soundtrack, CD Projekt Red detailed how its “highlight” is actually Elba’s own music. “There are two tracks by Idris Elba himself.” When asked about the actor’s role in making the new songs, the developer reveals that Elba is rapping and he produced those tracks.” The studio is “thrilled” to have the tracks, as they “fit perfectly, both in the Cyberpunk context and as well with the Darkstar Radio.”

The dev then responds to a question about Elba’s other involvement in Cyberpunk’s music. CD Projekt Red states that Elba is not just a writer or rapper, but also a DJ, saying that “Impulse Radio is basically his DJ set put together from unreleased tracks.” The station appeals to fans of more modern electronic music, like tunes you’d dance to in a club. “You can put Impulse Station on in one of your cars in Night City and just enjoy Idris’ DJ set.”

I honestly never knew that Idris Elba had a background in music, but I’m seriously excited to see how his involvement with Phantom Liberty’s soundtrack pans out. Cyberpunk 2077 already has some banger beats, and one of my favorite parts of the game is genuinely just driving around with the radio blasting.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your base game ahead of the new expansion’s release, check out a few of our favorite Cyberpunk 2077 mods. Alternatively, you can browse through some of these other fun FPS games if you’re looking for a new action-packed gameplay experience.