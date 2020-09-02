Cyberpunk 2077 “won’t take up 200GB when installed”

While there’s no sign of the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements just yet, we do know that the upcoming PC game won’t be taking up as much space on your hard drive as a recent rumour suggested. Following a post on the RPG game’s subreddit suggesting its install size could be as much as 200GB, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that won’t be the case.

CDPR global community lead Marcin Momot has posted a screenshot of the recent Reddit post on Twitter, explaining: “While the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from Reddit. The game won’t take up 200GB when installed”. Instead, he says, players “can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles”.

So, it’s not quite clear how much space Cyberpunk 2077 will take up when it’s installed exactly, based on Momot’s post. But, it’s at least confirmed it won’t push the 200 GB mark – a size that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare clocked in at earlier this year, which a subsequent update sought to shrink (on consoles, at least).

It appears the image in the original post was from last night’s Nvidia RTX 3080 reveal event, accompanying information about a new technology called RTX IO, which is a “suite of technologies that enable rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating I/O performance by up to 100x compared to hard drives and traditional storage APIs”, according to the company’s site.

With the Cyberpunk 2077 release date just a couple of months away, hopefully we’ll get an idea of the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs before too long – and find out how much room we’ll have to set aside for when it arrives.