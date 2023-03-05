Keanu Reeves loves his bad-mouthed Cyberpunk 2077 role as much as you

Surprising absolutely no one at this point, Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand actor Keanu Reeves has proved once again that he’s one of the nicest people to ever live, as he shares his love for Silverhand, CD Projekt Red, and Cyberpunk in general. Reeves answered a question about the RPG game in a recent Reddit AMA while doing promo work for John Wick 4, and his response about working on the game, along with all of his other answers, was about as delightful as you’d expect.

What began as a “breathtaking” love affair between Keanu Reeves and that one guy at E3 2019 has blossomed into something more over the last few years, as the entire internet collectively agrees that The Matrix and John Wick star might just be the nicest guy in Hollywood.

It’s funny, then, that Reeves’ Silverhand performance in open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 epitomises the exact opposite of his personality, as the rockstar turned eco-terrorist is one of the more complex characters under the actor’s belt. Silverhand is still a much-loved character though, and Reeves responded to one fan’s love in the Reddit AMA.

“I love Johnny Silverhand and I think all the folks at CD Projekt at friggin’ amazing!” Reeves says, following this up by deftly dodging the question of if he has future plans to star in another videogame. “Video games are fun! And it’s cool how technology and storytelling are evolving in that space.”

I wouldn’t start holding out hope that Reeves has another videogame project in the works though, even if we do know both Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba will appear in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, whenever that comes out.

While not strictly videogame related, there were some more great tidbits in the Keanu Reeves Reddit AMA, like him saying to a r/KeanuBeingAwesome moderator that “you calling me awesome was the most recent example of something awesome someone did for me” or that he won’t do a Hot Ones interview because of “the consequences in private,” total mood.

You can even interact with Silverhand on the go now too, as Cyberpunk 2077 is Steam Deck compatible finally, and soon he’ll look even better with this colossal Cybperunk 2077 mod overhaul of the visuals too.

We’ve got everything you’ll need when diving into Night City on PC, from the most essential Cyberpunk 2077 mods to a guide on all the existing Cyberpunk 2077 lore. If you fancy the flavour of your futuristic dystopian nightmares a little different, we’ve also got a list of the best cyberpunk games available on PC right now too.