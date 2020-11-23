Someone streamed 20 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is still a few weeks away, but it looks like someone has got their hands on a PlayStation 4 copy early. Footage of the upcoming game appeared online over the weekend as someone streamed it from their PS4.

The streamer decided to play through the Nomad Cyberpunk 2077 life pass, but only managed to play for 20 minutes before their stream cut off. I caught a glimpse of the footage before it was inevitably pulled, and it isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. It is worth noting, too, that the streamer played the cyberpunk game without the benefit of the day one patch that developer CD Projekt Red delayed the release date to work on.

Regardless, it was live for long enough for people to take notice and share on Resetera. We won’t be linking to it here, but you can find it for yourself quickly enough. It’s unclear how they got their hands on a copy early, but several pictures of physical PS4 copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have popped up on Resetera, Twitter, and Reddit over the weekend.

Either way, If you want to head into Cyberpunk 2077 spoiler-free, we’d suggest being wary of leaks online from this point forward.

If you're looking to update your rig before the big day, CD Projekt Red has updated the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements for 4K and ray tracing.