Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty ‘details’ dismissed by CDPR

We’re all hyped for the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, and with the overwhelmingly positive reception to the tie-in Edgerunners anime, it would make sense that the DLC for the open-world game might feature some nods and crossovers. So claimed a recent series of Cyberpunk 2077 leaks, but, unfortunately, a representative from Witcher and GOG creator CDPR says emphatically that it’s all untrue.

Earlier this week, a Redditor claimed that, by using various Cyberpunk 2077 mods, they had been able to unlock and reveal a chain of quests otherwise hidden in the base game. Viewing footage of these alleged new missions, we could see that some of the quests were labelled “pl66” – potentially suggesting a connection to Phantom Liberty – and that they included the character Falco, last seen in the Netflix tie-in series Edgerunners.

There was also, allegedly, a mission that involved storming the gigantic Crystal Palace casino, often mentioned in the original Cyberpunk 2077, and something to do with the Night Corp. faction. It all sounded very exciting, but a representative for CDPR has since confirmed that none of it is real.

Replying to a thread on Twitter, as spotted by GamesRadar, Radek Grabowski, CD Projekt Red’s global PR director, simply states “This is not a leak. We do not have this content, neither in Phantom Liberty nor in the base game.”

Obviously, it’s a bit of a blow that this particular slice of Edgerunners isn’t coming to Phantom Liberty, but that doesn’t mean the anime won’t feature in the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC whatsoever. You can see the original ‘leaks’ here. But with The Witcher 4 release date on the way, there’s still plenty to be hyped about.

