If you don’t have the $60,000 plus to put down on a Cybertruck in the next few years, or just think it’s a profoundly silly vehicle like I do, you can take it for a drive at no cost via a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 mod. The Tesla car that looks like Stubbed Toe Central is available across CDPR’s Night City right now, and it fits in quite well.

As far as Cyberpunk 2077 mods go, this is the last one I expected to see. Uploaded by ‘MisterChedda’ (love that username) it’s simple in execution, just adding the Cybertruck as a new vehicle to Night City, but I can’t help being fascinated by it. Cyberpunk 2077 wishes it could’ve done this officially, I’m sure.

There are even three variants of the Cybertruck in the RPG now, alongside some incredibly well-modeled and detailed interiors, if you like driving around in first-person. You can see the Cybertruck in action below.

Considering how the different models of the car cost anywhere from $60,000 to nearly $100,000, with sales starting sometime this year, this is both the cheaper and easier method of taking one for a spin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also teased the Cybertruck making an appearance in the game and even allegedly demanded to be in it as a cameo when his then-partner Grimes was recording their musical appearance. That said, the Cybertruck and Musk never officially made it into the game.

You can download MisterChedda’s Tesla Cybertruck mod for Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

