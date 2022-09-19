Cyberpunk 2077 mods let you use Lucy and Becca’s guns from Edgerunners

Cyberpunk Edgerunners has no shortage of firefights, and David’s crew each have their own signature firearms, a few of which you can now use thanks to some new Cyberpunk 2077 mods. A pair of mods for the RPG game add Lucy’s Unity 45 pistol and Rebecca’s twin Militech Omaha handguns, and they even have matching inventory icons to go with them.

Lucy, the netrunner who gets David involved in the underground world of edgerunners and Maine’s crew, uses what appears to be a .45-calibre Unity pistol in several scenes in the anime. Modder walrus159 has created a variant of the vanilla Unity that features the same blue-on-black colourway seen in Edgerunners, and this ‘Lucy Edition’ has its own inventory icon to make it easy to pick out when you’re sorting through your gear.

Rebecca is the deceptively youthful-looking solo with the fiery temper, and she’s typically seen with a matched pair of neon-coloured pistols. Warlrus159 has also recreated these by making a custom variant of the Militech Omaha that comes in both patterns – you can spawn them into the game by following the instructions on the mod page.

Sadly, you won’t be able to dual-wield Becca’s pistols in Cyberpunk 2077 – at least not yet.

We’ve got a whole list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, and it’ll probably be getting longer as modders continue to add in material from Edgerunners. Now that the official modding tools are out in the wild, it’s much easier for modders to create new stuff for Cyberpunk 2077.