Cyberpunk 2077 mod kills you for being violent

Plenty Cyberpunk 2077 mods are sure to keep you busy ahead of the Phantom Liberty release date this year, but you still might be looking for new ways to replay the RPG game outside of picking between Street Kid, Nomad, and Corpo. If so, a pacifist run is a perfect way to impose a challenge on yourself while playing. The problem is, you can still quite easily kill anyone when you get frustrated.

Called ‘Instant Karma’ and developed by Reverend Ursa, this simple Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes it so that if you kill any human in the CD Projekt Red game, you instantly collapse and die. That’s it, really.

“Created to make my life easier in my pacifist run,” Reverend Ursa says. “You can toggle it on or off from the mod settings menu. Non-human kills, kills as Johnny, and incapacitations will not trigger the mod.”

You can turn the setting on or off at any time in the options menu, and while it’s a small change like the Cyberpunk 2077 mod that makes crowds less like The Matrix, it’s sure to deter you from breaking the rules of your pacifist run – unless you toggle the feature back off, but we won’t talk about that.

Long gone are the days of checking bodies strewn about you may have accidentally killed, as you’ll now just die instead. Just be careful not to accidentally run over someone while driving and spontaneously combust behind the wheel of your own car.

It might not be as serious as a Cyberpunk 2077 mod adding the stock market to Night City or as detailed as the cyberware armour overhaul, but it’s definitely a helpful tool that, let’s be honest, will undoubtedly lead to some hilarious accidents.

If you want a piece of this simple yet absurd Cuberpunk 2077 mod, you can find the download file over on Nexus Mods for a quick and easy install.

