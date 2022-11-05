Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you pet Nibbles the cat in RPG game

There have been lots of fantastic Cyberpunk 2077 mods for CD Projekt Red’s open-world game, but the most essential among them has now been released – a mod allowing you to pet Nibbles the cat after bringing her back to V’s apartment. With so much to do and so much to see in the RPG game, it’s quite possible to miss Nibbles altogether. However, if you take a few moments to interact with her, you can bring the Sphynx cat back to V’s apartment as a permanent resident.

Upon initially collecting Nibbles, V will give her a gentle pet and a tickle under the chin. However, from that point onwards, you can’t actually interact with the cat – she just kinda hangs around in your apartment. It’s certainly a welcome spot of companionship among the relentless, neon-soaked cyberpunk dystopia of Night City, but it’d be nice to offer up some comforting rubs to your feline friend. All you get is a ‘Fuss’ prompt that causes V to warmly chuckle at the sight of their pal.

Thankfully, mod creator Deceptious is here to save the day, with the perfectly named ‘Pet the Cat’ Cyberpunk 2077 mod. Once it’s installed, you can either use the shower or wardrobe after greeting Nibbles, and you’ll be able to offer her some pets. You won’t be able to do it if she’s asleep however – Deceptious notes that you can leave the apartment to reset her position but adds, “Let her sleep!”

Following user feedback, Deceptious has also included another Cyberpunk cat companion in the form of Nali for The Glen apartment. Nali can make use of twelve different spots in the apartment, and you can also pet him too using the same method as with Nibbles. The mod is also compatible with xBaebsae’s cat replacer mod, if you don’t fancy having a Sphynx.

Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are looking very promising in recent times as the total Cyberpunk 2077 sales pass the 20 million mark. The game has seen a huge bump in popularity following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 anime Edgerunners. We also recently took a look at how Cyberpunk 2077 captures disabled life in its many complexities. If you’re after more of the best cyberpunk games, we’ve got you covered there too.