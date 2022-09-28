Cyberpunk 2077 sales now total more than 20 million copies

Cyberpunk 2077 sales have gotten a big boost thanks to the debut of the popular Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. We’ve seen Steam player counts steadily climbing for the RPG game since the show’s release, and now publisher CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 has sold a total of more than 20 million copies.

That’s quite the figure for a game whose first year on the market was characterised by a disastrous launch on last-gen consoles, performance issues, progression-blocking bugs, and missing features. To make matters worse, CD Projekt was subsequently hit by a severe cyberattack and multiple class-action lawsuits.

Bear in mind, however, that a big chunk of this 20 million came in the first weeks following launch. Cyberpunk 2077 released December 10, 2020, and by New Year’s Eve it had already shifted 13.7 million copies – around two-thirds of its present-day total sales.

Still, six million more copies is nothing to sniff at – recall that the original Dark Souls only managed to sell around 2.37 million copies worldwide in its first two years.

“Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City,” CD Projekt said in its tweet announcing the milestone, “partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.

“Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!”

Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, is due out next year.