New Cyberpunk 2077 update is crucial for Intel CPU owners

A brand new Cyberpunk 2077 update has just arrived, and it’s a big one for gamers with Intel CPUs, as well as anyone who likes to play with ray tracing enabled.

If you’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 on one of the best graphics cards, withd ray tracing ramped up for the best visual experience, you may have noticed some issues with NPC hair. Well, these problems have now been fixed, and Steam Deck users who were also trying to play with ray tracing will no longer be met with a crash.

While the ray tracing issues are relatively small, a bigger problem was the one plaguing Intel CPUs with hybrid architectures containing both P-Cores and E-Cores, such as the Core i5-14600K. If the “Prioritize P-Cores” option was enabled within the game settings, stuttering would occur and could become quite disruptive to gameplay.

As part of the patch notes, CD Projekt Red states that it worked directly with Intel to create a fix, and that this should no longer be an issue for players. The developer also worked with Razer to create a fix for issues caused by its Chroma-enabled devices.

Perhaps most notable within the PC update notes is the absence of AMD FSR 3. It’s a long-awaited addition that non-Nvidia users have been requesting, so they can benefit from frame generation tech without needing to download a Cyberpunk FSR 3 mod.

Given that this update is quite substantial, it could be some time before we now see FSR 3 make its way into Night City. There is only a total of 19 FSR 3 games at the time of writing, but the wait for the tech to land in Cyberpunk 2077 continues.

