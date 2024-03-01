The Last of Us gets massive frame rate boost, thanks to AMD

In the ongoing crusade to get AMD FSR 3 into as many games as possible, three new titles have been announced, with one being a very welcome addition. The Last of Us Part 1 has unfortunately seen its PC port struggle with performance issues since launch, and the inclusion of AMD’s latest upscaling and frame generation tech should be a savior of sorts for those without an Nvidia RTX GPU.

Even if you have the best graphics card, game performance can still sometimes be a little behind where you want it to be. This could be for several reasons, but ultimately it’s upscaling and frame generation tech like AMD FSR 3 and Nvidia DLSS that can provide the needed frame boost.

While The Last of Us Part 1 will undoubtedly be the headline title, FSR 3 is also arriving in upcoming updates for Robocop: Rogue City and Remnant 2. Both games are surprise hits from 2023 that still have reasonable PC player bases.

AMD will be hoping that the implementation in these three games is much better than in Starfield, where DLSS still holds the crown despite there being quite the fuss made about FSR 3’s arrival.

Despite the growing list of games, AMD FSR 3 is still yet to arrive in games like Cyberpunk 2077. This is despite the release of an FSR 3 frame-generation mod which has transformed the performance of these games on mid-to-low-end graphics cards.

Unlike Fluid Motion Frames, FSR 3 requires developer implementation meaning that it’s a slower process to roll out. It could be that if a game already has other versions of FSR or Nvidia DLSS, there is little urgency to start work on bringing FSR 3 to games long after launch.

