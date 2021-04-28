New Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes more quest bugs and brings stability improvements

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s retro-futuristic RPG game, has been handed yet another patch to help iron out some kinks across various aspects of the game, from content to performance. Today’s update is a hotfix (1.22), which “addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and introduces further improvements to stability and performance of the game”.

The patch notes for this hotfix aren’t all that extensive, but do target some pesky issues players will surely be glad to see the back of. Most of the changes in the hotfix address hiccups around the open-world game’s, well, open world and quests – for example, some scenarios where you or an NPC could get trapped in certain spots, or find yourself unable to use a key quest item or consumables have been solved. You’ll also find Johnny Silverhand won’t glitch after you’ve picked up the Nomad car from Lana anymore, which I’m sure will be a relief for Johnny.

Elsewhere, other changes include “various memory management improvements” – which means fewer game crashes – as well as some fixes specific to console and Stadia version of the game.

You can find the full rundown of what Cyberpunk 2077’s hotfix 1.22 brings below (via CD Projekt Red):

Quests and open world

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlour.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimisations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimisations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

CD Projekt Red says on Twitter that hotfix 1.22 is now live across all platforms, so all of the above changes should now be in effect. If you’re looking for some tips for your next trip into Night City, be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077 weapons, Cyberpunk 2077 romances, and Cyberpunk 2077 perks for some handy pointers.