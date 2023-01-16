Cyberpunk 2077 saves can still be transferred from Stadia to PC

You can hang on to your Cyberpunk 2077 saves from the Stadia version to use them on PC, but you have to do it before January 18 or they'll be gone for good

Google Stadia is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, sadly enough. While Stadia never quite took the world by storm, there are still plenty of players out there who have spent time in long RPG games like Cyberpunk 2077. So what happens to all those Cyberpunk 2077 saves after the Stadia shutdown date? Fortunately, they can live on in the PC edition of the game, or on consoles – you just need to save a local copy before January 18, and here’s how to do it.

Being one of Google’s suite of products, Stadia save games can be downloaded with Google’s data management tool, Google Takeout. This allows you to export and download data you’ve generated in any Google app, and that includes Stadia.

CD Projekt Red’s support team has a page with official instructions on how to download your Stadia saves. You simply head over to Google Takeout (making sure you’re logged in with the account associated with Stadia), and find the ‘Create New Export’ section.

Click ‘deselect all’, and then find Stadia in the list. Select it, and click the ‘next step’ button to proceed. You’ll pick a local folder for your files, and then it’s simply a matter of selecting ‘export once’ under frequency. Choose ‘.zip’ for the file type, and ‘2 GB’ for the size. Then click ‘create export.’

Once your export file is safely downloaded, you’ll need to extract it. Inside, you’ll find all your Stadia games’ saves in compressed archives. When you find your Cyberpunk 2077 saves, you can extract them, and then copy and paste those folders into your \Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077 folder, being careful not to drop them into a subfolder.

Done! Now you can continue where you left off, Stadia shutdown notwithstanding. If the process has left you with a renewed appreciation for your netrunning capabilities, our list of the best hacking games on PC will provide plenty more opportunities to test them.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

