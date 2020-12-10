Cyberpunk 2077 is the first single-player Steam game to reach 1 million concurrent players

Cyberpunk 2077 is the fourth game to reach one million concurrent players on Steam, the first single-player game to do so, and the first game to reach that particular record on the first day it became available to the public. It also had the biggest day one launch in the history of PC games, beating the record set by World of Warcraft: Shadowlands sales just a few weeks ago.

Earlier this morning, Cyberpunk 2077 reached a peak of 1,054,388 concurrent players, as SteamDB shows. Of course, that figure only accounts for players on Steam, and the game is also available on the Epic Store and developer CD Projekt’s own GOG client (you can, incidentally, purchase that version on the Humble Store, too). In 2019, the devs said that GOG accounted for around a third of Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, though that number may have shifted closer to launch.

On Steam, Cyberpunk 2077’s peak trails the all-time records of Dota 2 at 1,295,114, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at 1,308,963, and PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds at 3,257,248. Technically, PUBG was the first game to have over a million players on the day of its official launch – though PUBG’s 1.0 release came after the game spent months building popularity in Early Access, so you might still give Cyberpunk that record here, too.

Regardless, Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest single-player game in Steam history, by an order of magnitude. The previous record belonged to Fallout 4, which reached a peak of 472,962 at launch in 2015. Terraria also reached a peak of 489,886 with the Journey’s End update earlier this year, though it’s a bit of a stretch to call that a purely single-player game – either way, the record has been dwarfed by CD Projekt’s latest.

For comparison, The Witcher 3’s biggest all-time peak was 103,329 players, shortly after the debut of the Netflix series last year.

CD Projekt has also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 reached eight million pre-orders ahead of launch. 59% of those were on PC, and as analyst Daniel Ahmad notes on Twitter, the resulting math puts PC pre-launch sales at 4.72 million – well ahead of the 3.7 million that WoW’s latest expansion pack achieved last month.

If you’re eager to see what the fuss is about, you can purchase Cyberpunk 2077 via the Humble Store here. If you’re already playing, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 classes guide, or our walkthrough of the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings to help get the most out of your time with the game.