WoW Shadowlands beats Diablo 3 to become the fastest-selling PC game of all time

Well, it seems World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has been pretty popular. Blizzard Entertainment has posted an investor release announcing that the MMORPG’s latest, enormous expansion has become the “fastest-selling PC game of all time”, meaning it’s beaten the record previously held by the developer’s 2012 RPG game Diablo 3.

The release on the company’s website announces that, “as of the first full day of Shadowlands’ launch, more than 3.7 million units had sold through globally, making it the fastest-selling PC game of all time industry-wide”. This figure, the statement explains, is made up of “sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distributors”. As reported at the time way back in 2012, Diablo 3 sold through an eye watering 3.5 million copies as of its first day following launch – so, not far behind, but it does seem we now have a new record holder.

Elsewhere in the release, the company announces that time players have spent in-game has seen a recent surge, too: “Players have spent more time in Azeroth year to-date than in the same period of any of the last ten years”.

Plus, the company says that the total amount of time WoW players have spent in the MMO this year to-date is approaching double what they spent in-game in the same period in 2019. Phwoar.

You can check out more of the details on how Shadowlands has fared so far in the release linked above, but it’s safe to say it’s had a pretty stellar launch. If you’re looking to get into the new expansion or keen for some handy tips ahead of your next session, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to choose your WoW Shadowlands Covenant, how to craft legendary items in WoW Shadowlands, WoW Shadowlands dungeons and bosses explained, and we’ve got a WoW Shadowlands leveling guide, too, if you’re looking to climb from 50 to 60.