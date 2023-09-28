Cyberpunk 2077 is back and better than ever following CD Projekt Red’s release of the 2.0 update and new expansion, Phantom Liberty. With all of the recently added content, fans have been exploring Night City and Phantom Liberty’s gritty Dogtown in search of easter eggs and clever references. The developer did in fact hide some such secrets with the DLC’s launch, and some of them refer back to CD Projekt Red’s other iconic game, The Witcher 3.

If you’ve jumped back into Cyberpunk 2077 to check out Phantom Liberty, then you may know which easter egg I’m talking about. Near the beginning of the expansion’s questing, you’ll be tasked with making a phone call by punching numbers into an old payphone. There are actually a few different numbers you can put in to access different easter eggs, and you can try the ones plastered on the wall just behind the phone.

One of the numbers will dial you straight to a song you’ll probably recognize immediately. It’s The Witcher 3’s main theme. Simply call 5745552377 and watch Johnny Silverhand’s reaction to the older RPG game‘s song. You can also dial some other numbers to see Keanu Reeves’ character react.

If you type in 6175556277, another number found on the wall behind the payphone, you’ll hear Silverhand’s old Samurai song ‘Never Fade Away.’ Other numbers that aren’t on the wall also work, such as 911 or 80085. Try these for some especially funny reactions.

Our Phantom Liberty review details some of the more serious features that make the new expansion great, but Johnny Silverhand reacting to The Witcher 3 theme and what is essentially the word ‘boobs’ being dialed on an old phone is definitely one of my favorite things to come out of CD Projekt Red’s added content.

If you’re struggling to enjoy the expansion’s story due to performance issues, we’ve got an in-depth guide on all of the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings that are sure to clear up your frame rate struggles. On the other hand, if you’re searching for some other new content to add to your base game once you’ve finished all of Phantom Liberty’s new quests, you can also check out a few of our favorite Cyberpunk 2077 mods.