CD Projekt Red teases Cyberpunk 2077 transmog system

A Cyberpunk 2077 transmog system has been at the top of some fans’ wishlists almost since the game first released, and while the action-RPG’s developer CD Projekt Red quietly added the framework for such a feature in Cyberpunk’s 1.5 update, that’s been about it as much as we’ve seen of the system – until now.

Twitter user Ren Okage tagged Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter account in a post lamenting how the player’s in-game appearance is inextricably tied to their stats. Wearing an outfit you like means potentially missing out on better stats or handy features, so you truly do make sacrifices for style in Night City. The Cyberpunk account responded with eye emojis, which set Reddit speculating about whether a new update of some kind may be planned for sooner rather than later.

Or more accurately, whether it might be activated. The 1.5 update added what seemed like a full transmog system, including the option for hiding certain accessories, such as headgear. The choices were blocked off, though, so players could only access them through using Cyberpunk 2077 mods.

Without the option to choose between style or substance, some players viewed the equipment system as a sort of makeshift hard mode, finding an outfit they liked and keeping it regardless of the challenges it posed. In true Night City fashion, others just found ways to break the game, exploiting the hacker’s unique features and dealing with almost every obstacle from afar.

👀 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 7, 2022

When the transmog system might land in Cyberpunk is another matter, though. CDPR has been quiet on the update front for several months. The developer isn’t included in Summer Game Fest 2022’s spotlight lineup, though it’s possible Cyberpunk news may still slip in between the bigger announcements during the showcase.

Whenever it happens, it likely won’t be a lone update. CDPR may be starting development of The Witcher 4 already, but the company said during its May investor relations report that half of its development team is currently working on Cyberpunk’s next update.