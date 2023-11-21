Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition revealed by CDPR, has all content

A brand new Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is on the way from CD Projekt Red, as the sci-fi open-world game completes a three-year redemption arc while the team looks forward to a sequel and The Witcher 4.

With plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 mods still dropping for the RPG game now is definitely the best time to dive into Night City. I adored the game on my revisit after bouncing off before Phantom Liberty and update 2.0 dropped, so I can wholly recommend Cyberpunk 2077 myself.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition drops on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 in both physical and digital formats for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S. This version comes with everything I detailed in my Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review, namely the base game, update 2.0 and all of its free changes, and the premium Phantom Liberty story expansion.

There’s currently no word on where you’ll be getting the physical versions of the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition depending on where you live, or on the overall price. That said, you can pick up the bundle for both the base game and DLC for $82.78 / £68.98 on Steam. When the DLC was coming out you could get a Cyberpunk 2077 Steam sale with both for $60.70 / £50.58, so I’d expect this Ultimate Edition to be around that much.

I’ll update this article once we learn more about the physical edition and pricing, with the release a mere two weeks away.

Cyberpunk 2077’s reception shouldn’t come as a surprise either, as after three years CDPR has been working hard between adding free and premium updates to the game to turn it around. Quest director Paweł Sasko has even taken note of this, saying “It’s also not even [just] for us, but also for other devs. It’s a sign of ‘yeah you can do it,’ like the Halo games and No Man’s Sky. They’ve shown that it’s possible to do it.

“In a way, if you fail the only thing that matters is how you’ll be remembered afterwards. Will you just get up and keep going? We kept going, and we managed to make it and I’m honestly so proud of this team and community.”

