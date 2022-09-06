New Cyberpunk 2077 update adds transmog and anime tie-ins

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 update is out now, adding the long-awaited transmog system to the RPG game, along with some new quests and a handful of Easter eggs tying in with the very NSFW Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners anime series. The update, called both Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 and the Cyberpunk Edgerunners update, is the last major update for previous-generation consoles, though Xboxn One and PS4 will still receive small updates to help maintain the game, so bear that in mind if you use cross-platform play.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 update lets you track down David Martinez’s iconic yellow jacket to add to your collection in a new Edgerunner-themed quest. V won’t be crossing paths with the anime heroes just yet, though CDPR did confirm the Edgerunners’ story is officially part of Cyberpunk 2077 lore.

Thanks to the Wardrobe transmog system, you can don David’s jacket or any other piece of clothing without having it affect your stats. You can save up to six different outfits in your Wardrobe slots and upload them so they’re accessible on any platform, and there are new cosmetics and hair options to choose from as well.

The Edgerunners update also adds CDPR arcade cabinets across Night City where you can play 8-bit spinoffs of CDPR games, such as Roach Race, starring Geralt of Rivia’s lovely horse. This game in particular is also available for free on mobile devices.

Future Cyberpunk updates will include other much-requested features such as overhauls to car combat and the police, new perk actions, more cyberware, and a new gameplay loop for melee players, though what that last bit means is anyone’s guess at this point.

You can check out the full list of Edgerunner update patch notes on CDPR’s website.

