Dark Souls 3 PC servers are down again, after just a month

Scarcely a month after coming back online, Dark Souls 3 PC servers have been shut down again. Developer From Software has confirmed that there is “an issue” when logging into the RPG game via Steam, and that it is investigating the problem – but that’s about all we know at this point.

“At this time, there is a confirmed issue with Dark Souls III online play via the Steam platform,” From Software says in a statement posted to Twitter. “We are investigating the source of the problem and will inform you as soon as more details become available.”

So far, that’s all we know: there’s an issue, you can’t play Dark Souls III online because of it, and From is investigating.

Server downtime is a common enough problem for games with online features, but this latest shutdown is particularly frustrating for Dark Souls players, coming as it does just a month after servers were brought back online after a widespread exploit prompted the developer to shut servers down for all three Dark Souls games at the beginning of the year.

FromSoft hasn’t said whether this latest shutdown is in any way related to the cause of the January shutdown, which is still in place for the PC editions of Dark Souls, Dark Souls Remastered, and Dark Souls II. However, the result is the same: the online features of Dark Souls III, which include PvP, co-op, and the ghostly chalk messages players can leave for each other throughout the world, are once again non-functional for the duration of the downtime. You can still play the game, but it’s a much lonelier experience without those little scribbles.

We’ll be sure to keep our eyes open for any developments on this story – and in the meantime, don’t you dare go Hollow.