Dark Souls is about to be DnD 5E compatible

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game was announced with a teaser trailer late last year, and today publisher Steamforged Games has revealed the first proper details on what you can expect. The game features a complete ruleset based on Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition, which means you can either play it on its own or take the rules and classes back into your DnD campaign.

The core book for Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is set to launch in spring 2022. “Inside the lavishly illustrated, hardback core book,” the devs say in a press release, “players will find bespoke character classes, a brand-new magic system, and a full bestiary teeming with Dark Souls creatures. Together, roleplayers can brave the crumbling landscape of Lothric and the myriad locations within, encountering familiar faces along the way.”

There are no details on the mechanics yet, so I can only speculate in terror about some sort of level drain simulating losing your souls after death. Steamforged previously worked on the Dark Souls board game, a Resident Evil 2 board game, and just recently announced another 5E-compatible RPG game adaptation with Runescape.

Once the Elden Ring release date hits, it seems the new RPG will still give you something to look forward to.

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame 🔥

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

