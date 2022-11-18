Warhammer: 40K: Darktide beta crash bugs may have workarounds

The pre-launch beta phase for Darktide has begun, and players are running into difficulties beyond the forces of Chaos. Warhammer 40K: Darktide beta crash bugs, stability problems, and other issues have also been plaguing the brutal co-op game in this pre-release period, during which players who pre-ordered can jump in early. Developer Fatshark has released a list of known issues and possible workarounds, and players themselves have come up with some suggested solutions to common problems.

One of the most common problems Darktide pre-order beta players are encountering right now is crashes. The game will crash during a mission, and it can take several minutes to reload Darktide and reconnect to the game session. Fatshark recommends making sure that Darktide (and the Darktide game directory) is whitelisted with any antivirus software you’re running on your system.

Players have also suggested reducing the number of worker threads allotted to Darktide, a setting that can be adjusted via the Darktide launcher window. Fatshark has pointed out that running Steam as an administrator may also help.

Fatshark’s pinned post on the Darktide discussion forums on Steam includes additional recommendations, including deleting the Darktide AppData folder (found under AppData\Roaming\Fatshark) and reinstalling the .NET Framework 4.7.2, which you can find here, or running the .NET Framework repair tool from Microsoft.

The developer emphasises the importance of running the latest drivers for your graphics card, so whether you’ve got an AMD or Nvidia GPU, double-check to make sure you’ve got the most recent version of the correct drivers installed – it may even be worth doing a clean install of the latest drivers.

Players have also suggested disabling all ray-tracing, DLSS, and AMD FSR settings for the time being. While DLSS and FSR can greatly improve your framerate, players have reported that disabling them seems to result in better stability for the time being.

There are a couple of known issues that Fatshark says it’s currently tracking and does not yet have workarounds for. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card users may see Darktide crash on launch, and Fatshark says this is a driver-related issue and that it’s working with AMD on a solution. Another crash or freeze happens for some players when they change the windowed mode setting in graphics options – this is also a known issue, Fatshark says.

Check the Warhammer 40K: Darktide PC system requirements to make sure your system meets the minimum requirements. If you’re still running into problems, Fatshark says you can make bug reports using the official Darktide forum’s tech support section.