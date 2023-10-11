Darktide dev apologizes as hotfix causes crashes and lost loadouts

Warhammer 40k Darktide is experiencing some notable issues following the deployment of its latest hotfix. The latest set of Warhammer Darktide patch notes arrived on Tuesday, October 10, with some fixes for several bugs causing the game to crash. However, following the arrival of Darktide hotfix 1.2.1, some players have lost their loadouts while others are unable to play at all, with the game crashing to desktop at launch on both Steam and Game Pass.

Warhammer 40k Darktide hotfix 1.2.1 is primarily focused on issues causing crashes, along with a couple of other minor bugs in the grimdark co-op FPS game such as keyboard users being unable to leave the ‘end of round’ screen and some unintentional behaviors encountered while shooting certain Darktide weapons.

Unfortunately, users on the forums quickly reported the loss of all their loadouts when logging in. ‘FatsharkLev’ from the community support team confirms, “Unfortunately this is the case for all players post-update and we’re unable to restore the deleted loadouts,” they confirm via the official forums. “Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience, all.”

This will be particularly frustrating for those of you who’ve been busy crafting your builds following the massive Darktide class overhaul that rolled out last week. With the introduction of a whole new talent tree system, many will have been experimenting with various setups to see what works best, only to have that work wiped away. I’m actually quite thankful I haven’t had much chance to get on and check out the update yet!

Also widely reported on the Darktide forums are crashes at launch following the patch, affecting players on both the PC Game Pass version and on Steam, with community support staff simply stating that some such issues “will be resolved in the next patch.” In other cases, the team recommends checking whether other software such as in-game overlays or anti-virus tools are interfering with the game files in some way.

If you’ve run into issues, have a browse through all Darktide error code fixes to see if there’s a straightforward resolution. Otherwise, at least you can content yourself with more of the best Warhammer 40k games on PC, of which there are increasingly many.