Steam’s biggest zombie survival game has final sale before price hike

Survival games are a dime a dozen these days. Whether they’ve got dinosaurs, cultist cannibals, Vikings, or an alien planet of underwater nightmares, we’re spoilt for choice. DayZ remains at the top of the food chain, though, and it’s about to enter a new era when the Livonia DLC merges with the base game. So if you’ve been thinking about trying out Bohemia Interactive’s masterpiece, now’s the time to buy, especially considering this is the final discount before the price goes up forever.

If you’ve been on the fence about DayZ and fancy trying the zombie game out for yourself, now’s the time. The Livonia DLC merger means the price is about to go up, so this Steam sale is the cheapest you can get it ahead of time.

DayZ creative lead Adam Franců previously said the price change and merger will “streamline our portfolio and simplify our offerings in anticipation of future developments.” This is already taking effect, as fall 2024 marks the release of DayZ Frostline, a new expansion with another region to explore. You’ll contend with 83 square kilometers of freezing-cold climate, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be new hazards from the nearby volcanic areas to watch out for as well.

Before then, however, update 1.25 won’t just bring the base game and Livonia DLC players together – it’ll also have plenty of balance changes. The sounds of crossbows, grenade launchers, and shotguns will be reworked, and the distance at which you can hear another player will be rebalanced, too.

As of now, you can’t buy the Livonia DLC before it’s automatically integrated into the base game, so you won’t accidentally pay for something you’ll get for free in a few days. If you’ve already bought Livonia though, you’ll get the DayZ soundtrack on Steam for free as compensation.

The DayZ price increase will take effect on Monday May 27, when it goes up to $49.99 / £39.99. You can buy the base game at 10% off from Wednesday May 22 to May 27, so expect to pay around $40 / £30 until then. You’ll find the discounted DayZ on Steam right here.

