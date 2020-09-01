Dead by Daylight is getting a ‘massive’ graphical overhaul starting next week

Dead by Daylight‘s developers are industriously anticipating the launch of the next console generation, and that’s good news for PC players. Developer Behaviour Interactive plans to release Dead by Daylight on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and that’s going to mean a major graphical overhaul for the PC edition of the game.

The graphics overhaul is going to be available on all platforms, not just high-end PCs and next gen consoles. “The ultimate goal is to improve the immersion tenfold, making the environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare”, Behaviour says in a press statement released today. “The lighting and VFX will be vastly upgraded, as well as the modeling, textures, and animations. More props will be added to the maps, and proper functions will be given to rooms to make them more identifiable.”

Dead by Daylight players will start seeing the first bits of the update start trickling into the game soon. Next week’s Dead by Daylight patch will include enhanced versions of some of the game’s common assets like lockers and generators, with more added every six weeks.

In all, Behaviour says “tens of thousands” of enhanced assets will be making their way into Dead by Daylight over the next several months. Behaviour also said that in addition to the cross-play and cross-friends functionality introduced earlier this summer, Dead by Daylight will soon feature cross-progression as well.

Now that fall is nearly upon us, it’s the perfect time for Dead by Daylight – or just about anything on our list of the best horror games on PC, if you’re in the mood to be scared.