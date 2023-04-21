Is Lil Pump in Dead Island 2? We hear you asking if the American rap star has lent his voice – and appearance – to the zombie game. Gazzy Garcia, as he’s otherwise known, is instantly recognisable by his colourful dreadlocks, tattoos, and sparkling grill – and Dead Island 2’s Bruno seems to look pretty familiar.

There are six Dead Island 2 slayers, with each playable character boasting their own skills and stats. The sixth to be announced was Bruno, a down-to-earth hustler, ready to get his hands dirty and do what needs to be done to survive. The most notable thing about Bruno, though, is his striking similarity to the appearance of Lil Pump, leading many to wonder if the rapper voices the character in Dead Island 2.

So is Lil Pump in the Dead Island 2 cast?

No, Lil Pump is not in Dead Island 2, and hasn’t lent his voice to the character of Bruno. Whether the character’s appearance was inspired by the rapper, though, we don’t know, but it’s hard to deny the likeness. Lil Pump hasn’t ventured far from his rapping career to date, or lent his voice to any characters before now – and Dead Island 2 hasn’t given him his first taste of the voice over life either. No stranger to a recording booth, perhaps he’ll be invited into one for other reasons than his rapping career sometime soon.

Bruno is instead voiced by Jay Rincon, who is a more familiar name in video game credits. Most recently, Michigan-born Rincon was the voice of P-3, AKA Sergey Nechaev, in Atomic Heart. He has also appeared in the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and – clearly made for zombie games – Dying Light 2.

So there you have it, Lil Pump might not be in Dead Island 2, but you can still enjoy his unofficial likeness in Bruno. Make sure you have the very best loadout and find hidden weapons with Dead Island 2 fuses and keys, like Curtis’ safe key. Then, if you want your weapons to be as stylish as your slayer, take a look at our guide to the Dead Island 2 blueprints you can use to mod your equipment.