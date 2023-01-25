All Dead Space Node locations

Looking for Dead Space Power Node locations? These uncommon items are usually found in blue wall lockers scattered across the Ishimura and – as in the original Dead Space – bought from the Store for 10,000 credits.
They are used to buy Dead Space armor upgrades, weapon upgrades, equipment, and to unlock doors that contain important items like ammo, supplies, credits, and medical packs. You can upgrade equipment using Power Nodes at a bench, placing the nodes in slots on your weapon or suit to unlock skill trees or increase the performance of the equipment.
Dead Space Remake Power Node locations
If Power Nodes work anything like the original, then here’s where we can expect to find all Dead Space Remake nodes locations:
Chapter 1
- Tram Repair Room
- Cargo Bay Office
Chapter 2
- Main Lab
- Imaging Diagnostics Room
- Morgue
Chapter 3
- Refuelling Chamber
- Centrifuge Hallway
- Engine Catwalk Area
- Engine Room
Chapter 4
- Main Atrium
- Ship Systems
- MA Computer Room
Chapter 5
- Chemical Research Lab
- Cryogenics Lab
Chapter 6
- Air Filtration Room
- East Grow Chamber
- Refrigeration East Hallway
Chapter 7
- Mining Operation Hallway
- Hallway to the elevator
- Maintenance Storage Room
- Mining Control
Chapter 8
- Communications Hall
- Communications Array Airlock
- ADS Cannon 48
Chapter 9
- Armory x 2
- Barracks Corridors
Chapter 10
- Mess Hall 1F
- Sleep Block B Bunks
- Zero G Basketball Court
- Executive Shuttle Bay
Chapter 11
- Cargo Room
- Control Room B
Chapter 12
- Landing Pad
- Gravity Tether Core
- Gravity Tether Operations B
- Return Tunnel
That’s everything we know about the Dead Space Remake node locations, if you’re wondering how these chapters fit into the story, here’s how long Dead Space is, and all the details on the Dead Space cast. In the meantime, here are the best horror games and best PC games.