All Dead Space Node locations

Looking for Dead Space Power Node locations? These uncommon items are usually found in blue wall lockers scattered across the Ishimura and – as in the original Dead Space – bought from the Store for 10,000 credits.

They are used to buy Dead Space armor upgrades, weapon upgrades, equipment, and to unlock doors that contain important items like ammo, supplies, credits, and medical packs. You can upgrade equipment using Power Nodes at a bench, placing the nodes in slots on your weapon or suit to unlock skill trees or increase the performance of the equipment.

Dead Space Remake Power Node locations

If Power Nodes work anything like the original, then here’s where we can expect to find all Dead Space Remake nodes locations:

Chapter 1

Tram Repair Room

Cargo Bay Office

Chapter 2

Main Lab

Imaging Diagnostics Room

Morgue

Chapter 3

Refuelling Chamber

Centrifuge Hallway

Engine Catwalk Area

Engine Room

Chapter 4

Main Atrium

Ship Systems

MA Computer Room

Chapter 5

Chemical Research Lab

Cryogenics Lab

Chapter 6

Air Filtration Room

East Grow Chamber

Refrigeration East Hallway

Chapter 7

Mining Operation Hallway

Hallway to the elevator

Maintenance Storage Room

Mining Control

Chapter 8

Communications Hall

Communications Array Airlock

ADS Cannon 48

Chapter 9

Armory x 2

Barracks Corridors

Chapter 10

Mess Hall 1F

Sleep Block B Bunks

Zero G Basketball Court

Executive Shuttle Bay

Chapter 11

Cargo Room

Control Room B

Chapter 12

Landing Pad

Gravity Tether Core

Gravity Tether Operations B

Return Tunnel

That’s everything we know about the Dead Space Remake node locations, if you’re wondering how these chapters fit into the story, here’s how long Dead Space is, and all the details on the Dead Space cast. In the meantime, here are the best horror games and best PC games.