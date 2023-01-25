All Dead Space Node locations

If you need to upgrade your weapons, equipment, and suit, here’s where to find all Dead Space Power Node locations and how to use them.

Dead Space Remake

Looking for Dead Space Power Node locations? These uncommon items are usually found in blue wall lockers scattered across the Ishimura and – as in the original Dead Space – bought from the Store for 10,000 credits.

They are used to buy Dead Space armor upgrades, weapon upgrades, equipment, and to unlock doors that contain important items like ammo, supplies, credits, and medical packs. You can upgrade equipment using Power Nodes at a bench, placing the nodes in slots on your weapon or suit to unlock skill trees or increase the performance of the equipment.

If Power Nodes work anything like the original, then here’s where we can expect to find all Dead Space Remake nodes locations:

Chapter 1

  • Tram Repair Room
  • Cargo Bay Office

Chapter 2

  • Main Lab
  • Imaging Diagnostics Room
  • Morgue

Chapter 3

  • Refuelling Chamber
  • Centrifuge Hallway
  • Engine Catwalk Area
  • Engine Room

Chapter 4

  • Main Atrium
  • Ship Systems
  • MA Computer Room

Chapter 5

  • Chemical Research Lab
  • Cryogenics Lab

Chapter 6

  • Air Filtration Room
  • East Grow Chamber
  • Refrigeration East Hallway

Chapter 7

  • Mining Operation Hallway
  • Hallway to the elevator
  • Maintenance Storage Room
  • Mining Control

Chapter 8

  • Communications Hall
  • Communications Array Airlock
  • ADS Cannon 48

Chapter 9

  • Armory x 2
  • Barracks Corridors

Chapter 10

  • Mess Hall 1F
  • Sleep Block B Bunks
  • Zero G Basketball Court
  • Executive Shuttle Bay

Chapter 11

  • Cargo Room
  • Control Room B

Chapter 12

  • Landing Pad
  • Gravity Tether Core
  • Gravity Tether Operations B
  • Return Tunnel

