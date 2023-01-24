Dead Space suit upgrades explained

The best Dead Space suit upgrades appear as elusive schematics scattered across the Ishimura, and taking the time to track them down can be the difference between life and death – or worse, a full inventory. Resource Integration Gear, otherwise known as RIGs, are specialised suits designed to assist the wearer in a number of ways. RIGs come with built-in health management and navigational systems as standard, but that’s only scratching the surface of what benefits they provide.

Isaac begins his ill-fated tour of the Ishimura while wearing his default suit, the appropriately named Standard Engineer RIG, but it doesn’t offer much in the way of protection against necromorphs. It’s currently unclear whether Motive has made any significant changes to the Dead Space suit upgrades in the remake to one of the classic horror games, but each one will almost certainly grant damage resistance bonuses and additional inventory space, both of which will serve you well in what’s shaping up to be one of the best PC games of 2023.

Dead Space suit upgrades

If the original version of the critically acclaimed horror game is anything to go by, we can expect to acquire Dead Space suit upgrades in a number of ways. Many appear as schematics, which must be collected in order for them to become available for purchase in the Store. Others are only unlocked by completing certain milestones – such as Advanced Soldier RIG, which only appears in the Store during new game plus.

Here are all the Dead Space suit upgrades we can expect in the remake:

Standard Miner RIG

Intermediate Engineer RIG

Intermediate Miner RIG

Advanced Engineer RIG

Advanced Soldier RIG

There’s been no word on what Motive is planning to do with the five additional Dead Space suit upgrades that were previously only available via DLC or as console exclusives. Presumably, they’ll still be making an appearance, but the method to unlock them is likely to be very different.

That’s everything we can expect from the Dead Space suit upgrades ahead of the Dead Space remake release date. However, it’s not enough to have the best suit – you’ll also want to kit yourself out with the best Dead Space weapon upgrades your Power Nodes can buy. Finally, take a look at the Dead Space cast to discover which actors are reprising their roles for the remake.