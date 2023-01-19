Choosing the best Dead Space weapon upgrades is essential if you’re looking to stand a chance against the endless tide of necromorphs on the USG Ishimura, and the Dead Space Remake gives players more upgrade options than ever before.

Dead Space remake weapon upgrades can be accessed at a bench. Each upgrade requires a Power Node to unlock, and you can find them scattered throughout the Ishimura. They’re quite rare to come by outside of purchasing them from the shop, so it’s important to use them wisely if you’re looking to upgrade your weapons to their full potential. Without further ado, here are the best Dead Space weapon upgrades in what’s shaping up to be one of the best PC games of the year.

Dead Space weapon upgrade paths

Each weapon has a unique upgrade path with nodes to improve damage, ammo capacity, reload time, and rate of fire. Not every node yields an upgrade, but unlocking the best weapon upgrades requires inserting the Power Nodes adjacent to one another. This allows you to extend the branches of the upgrade path accordingly.

In addition to the more traditional method of unlocking Dead Space weapon upgrades, the remake has gone a step further by introducing specific upgrade parts for weapons. These special parts can be found on the Ishimura and integrated into that weapon’s upgrade path when visiting a bench. These upgrade parts can range from a considerable increase to a particular stat, or special upgrades as seen in Dead Space 2, such as incendiary ammo that can make a huge difference to how combat plays out.

While the plasma cutter reigned supreme in the original horror game, we already know that some weapons have received significant changes. As a result, we can’t confidently predict the best Dead Space weapon upgrades right now, but check back closer to the Dead Space Remake release date for a more substantial answer to which ones will have you tearing through necromorphs with ease.