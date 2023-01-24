How long is Dead Space?

Dead Space Remake

How long is Dead Space? The Dead Space Remake makes a number of key changes to differentiate it from the original game in order to bring it up to today’s high standards. The most obvious change to the game is that it looks visually stunning, but the Dead Space Remake features a number of important gameplay tweaks to improve the 2008 cult classic.

It’s no surprise that Dead Space remains one of the best horror games we’ve ever played, and there’s a good chance this remake ends up on our best PC games list by the end of the year. Horror games usually like to keep things short and sweet, and the original Dead Space is no different. While there are plenty of gameplay changes in the remake, we can make an educated guess as to how long it takes to beat Dead Space.

Dead Space main story length

It should take just over 11 hours to finish Dead Space’s main story. Most players finished the original Dead Space after 11 or so hours, and the remake doesn’t appear to add any sections to the space game to drastically increase the length of the main quest.

That’s all you need to know about how long Dead Space is. One of the big changes in the Dead Space Remake is that the previously mute Isaac Clarke now has a voice. Check out our Dead Space cast guide to find out which actors are in the game, or we also have a guide on the Dead Space weapon upgrades if you want to see how the upgrade process has changed since the original.

