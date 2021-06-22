EA confirms details for its not-E3 press conference, as Dead Space rumours linger

There’s a pretty good chance we’re going to see a new Dead Space next month. Rumours of a revival for EA’s long-dormant series of horror games have come from a variety of very reliable inside sources, suggesting that we’d see the new project debut at EA Play Live. Whatever the showcase holds, EA has now provided some precise broadcast details, so you’ll know exactly when to mark your calendar.

EA Play Live is set to broadcast on July 22 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. The broadcast will begin with a pre-show of as-yet-unconfirmed length, with the main show to follow. The showcase will be hosted by WWE wrestler Xavier Woods – aka gaming YouTuber Austin Creed – so we can all feel the power of these new videogames.

Word of a Dead Space revival first came from Jeff Grubb (via VGC), who said that EA Play Live would show us a new game from an established IP developed by EA Motive, and hinted that it would be a new entry in the horror series. Both Eurogamer and Gematsu have corroborated that a new Dead Space is on the way – the latter describes it as “a reimagining rather than a sequel to the existing trilogy”.

EA Play Live will likely bring us info on the new Madden, FIFA, and Battlefield, as ever, but there are a load of mysterious projects that the studio has yet to fully unveil, too. Those include a new Need for Speed, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and, of course, Skate 4.

EA Play Live is only a month away! Watch our pre-show July 22nd starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, followed by the main showcase. See you then. 👋 pic.twitter.com/1PZ5IXRYeP — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 22, 2021

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.