Report: Dead Space is aiming for a release of late 2022 at the earliest

It’s possible that Dead Space fans won’t get to experience the eagerly-anticipated remake until at least late 2022, if a new report is accurate. While the Dead Space remake’s release date was not confirmed in the announcement trailer at EA Play Live last month – not even a release year – the report states that EA is aiming for a “fiscal 2023” release, which begins at the end of 2022.

There were rumours of a likely remake of the original Dead Space for a while before they were proven correct when the game got announced at last – and is being made by Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla director Eric Baptizat leading it. However, the one thing missing from the announcement was any sort of release date.

According to a new report by GamesBeat/VentureBeat, Dead Space will launch “fall of 2022”, which they state is “according to sources familiar with development”. More specifically, EA is apparently aiming to release Dead Space during “fiscal 2023” – which begins late 2022, so fans may have to wait until the year after.

It’s important to note, which even GamesBeat does, that EA hasn’t confirmed anything – it has barely revealed the game, in fact. As the publisher’s spokesperson told GamesBeat, “we haven’t shared a release date for the game, and we don’t have any comment based on the current rumor and speculation. But we’re glad people are excited for the game!” Take all this with a grain of salt, then.

While the release date may be up in the air, there’s still plenty to find out about the Dead Space remake. Rather excitingly it’ll include deleted content from the original game with the help of Dead Space 2’s art director – and conversely, it’ll also be removing some things that didn’t work to keep it “relevant to modern audiences.”