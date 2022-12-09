Death Stranding 2 revealed by Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards 2022

Death Stranding 2 will give us a sequel to Hideo Kojima’s bizarrely prescient post-apocalyptic parcel delivering open-world game, with the renowned developer taking to the stage at The Game Awards 2022 to show off a Death Stranding 2 reveal trailer.

Along with the return of Norman Reedus in the leading role of Sam Porter Bridges and Léa Seydoux as Fragile, Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna join the cast alongside the returning Troy Baker. The trailer appears to take place some time after the events of the first game, with a grey-haired Norman Reedus making an appearance. However, given the nature of that game’s ‘timefall’ it’s tough to tell exactly how far forward this will be.

While the trailer currently only lists the game for PlayStation 5, the first Death Stranding came to PC and this seems likely to follow suit given Sony’s increased commitment to bringing their games over to the platform. Earlier in the show, a trailer confirmed PS5 exclusive Returnal on PC arriving in 2023.

You can watch the Death Stranding 2 reveal trailer below:

Stay tuned to PCGamesN for news on more upcoming games, as well as any additional news about Death Stranding 2 as we get it.