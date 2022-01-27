Death Stranding Director’s Cut hits PC March 30 with a $10 upgrade option

Mads Mikkelsen plays the character Cliff in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut edition will launch on PC March 30, publisher 505 Games has announced. The Director’s Cut of the world’s first ‘strand’-based open-world game will be available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, and existing owners of Death Stranding on PC will be able to purchase an upgrade, similar to the way the new version was offered on PlayStation consoles.

Furthermore, existing owners will have the option to transfer any progress they’ve made in the vanilla version of Death Stranding over to the Director’s Cut. The developers say they’ll provide additional details about this process closer to the release date.

As for pricing, the standalone edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut will cost $39.99 / £43.99. The upgrade is priced at $9.99 (or your regional equivalent). 505 Games says you’ll have to have Death Stranding installed for the upgrade pricing to appear when you purchase the Director’s Cut. However, they point out that Death Stranding is currently available for 70% off as part of Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, putting it at a slim $17.99 / £16.49.

So, now might be the time to lay the groundwork if you’ve had your eye on this one for a while.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut adds a host of new content to Kojima Productions’ strange and hopeful game about reuniting a shattered America following a global apocalypse. There’s a firing range to test out weapons, a race track, brand new areas and missions, and new delivery tools to help get people their goods in faster, weirder ways.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and the FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He began his writing career as a US army journalist, later working for a daily newspaper in New York while studying political science. Now he's happiest when he's moving large armies of orcs around in Total War: Warhammer or exploring dingy castle basements in Dark Souls.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Death Stranding Director’s Cut hits PC March 30 with a $10 upgrade option","type":"news","category":"death-stranding"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Sony","genre":"","title":"Death Stranding","genres":[]}}}}
Read More
Death Stranding PC release date
How long is Death Stranding
Death Stranding Steam