Hideo Kojima’s weirdest game is now 50% off on Steam

If you aren’t excited for Death Stranding 2, you’re probably at least curios. Hideo Kojima’s next blockbuster project is sure to be even weirder and more distinct than its predecessor. Speaking of which, right now Death Stranding is on sale on Steam, creating a prime opportunity to try the original.

Definitely a unique release in the triple-A space, Death Stranding marked a significant point in Kojima’s career. It’s the first new PC game from Kojima Productions, his bespoke studio founded after he split with Konami. The survival game was the start of his ongoing collaboration with Sony, where his game was a PlayStation exclusive until coming to PC in 2020.

Truly, Death Stranding is Kojima even more untethered than before. The themes and ideas are as esoteric as you’d expect, with the player delivering packages across a post-apocalyptic United States. Your traversal is slow, since the protagonist, Sam, carries everything on his back, and you have to avoid bandit and mysterious creatures called BTs.

In some ways, it’s meditative, since you’re walking along this besotted land, accompanied by some beautiful music courtesy of Ludvig Forssell. Of course, occasionally the action-adventure game gets extremely stressful, since your defenses are minimal against attacks.

In any case, if you haven’t played Death Stranding yet, you can grab it on Steam for 50% off right now, Sunday February 11, 2024. This is for the Director’s Cut, with a number of improvements and the art book. If you already own the game, you can get the Director’s Cut upgrade for 50% off as well.