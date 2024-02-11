Hideo Kojima’s weirdest game is now 50% off on Steam

Death Stranding, the acclaimed horror game from Hideo Kojima, has been made half-off on Steam, perfect for while we await the sequel.

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
Anthony McGlynn's Avatar

Published:

Death Stranding 

If you aren’t excited for Death Stranding 2, you’re probably at least curios. Hideo Kojima’s next blockbuster project is sure to be even weirder and more distinct than its predecessor. Speaking of which, right now Death Stranding is on sale on Steam, creating a prime opportunity to try the original.

Definitely a unique release in the triple-A space, Death Stranding marked a significant point in Kojima’s career. It’s the first new PC game from Kojima Productions, his bespoke studio founded after he split with Konami. The survival game was the start of his ongoing collaboration with Sony, where his game was a PlayStation exclusive until coming to PC in 2020.

Truly, Death Stranding is Kojima even more untethered than before. The themes and ideas are as esoteric as you’d expect, with the player delivering packages across a post-apocalyptic United States. Your traversal is slow, since the protagonist, Sam, carries everything on his back, and you have to avoid bandit and mysterious creatures called BTs.

YouTube Thumbnail

In some ways, it’s meditative, since you’re walking along this besotted land, accompanied by some beautiful music courtesy of Ludvig Forssell. Of course, occasionally the action-adventure game gets extremely stressful, since your defenses are minimal against attacks.

In any case, if you haven’t played Death Stranding yet, you can grab it on Steam for 50% off right now, Sunday February 11, 2024. This is for the Director’s Cut, with a number of improvements and the art book. If you already own the game, you can get the Director’s Cut upgrade for 50% off as well.

An ideal time to catch up on a real modern classic before the followup comes along. Our guide to the Death Stranding 2 release date has all the up to date info on that. We have an upcoming PC games list for everything else that’s worth keeping an eye on, and our list off the best Steam Next Fest demos will give you even more highlights.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Sadly, Anthony couldn't become a Spartan like Master Chief, so he settled on being a writer instead. Obsessed with RPGs and FPS games, his ideal game would involve taking quiet Chocobo rides with Commander Shepherd in between rounds of running through demons with the laser sword from Halo. His byline has appeared in Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, and The Digital Fix, among many others, and he's usually found playing a Metroidvania, watching pro wrestling, or trying to resist moshing at a metal gig.