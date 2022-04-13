Deep Rock Galactic season 2 will add new weapons and robots

Lace up those miner’s boots, because a new season is about to arrive in colourful co-op game Deep Rock Galactic. Developers Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have announced that the Season 2 performance pass will kick off April 28 on PC, and it’ll be adding a selection of new weapons, a new robotic rival, and more.

The developers say the Season 2 performance pass offers about double the amount of rewards over the first season pass. You can earn scrip and rank up your performance pass by participating in any mission, or you can jump into the new special season event mission. As the season progresses, you’ll be able to spend scrip on new seasonal beards, helmets, weapon frameworks, and more – all found on the season’s unlock tree.

The seasonal event is called Rival Signal, and Ghost Ship says it’s a race against the clock to interrupt the Rival Communications Router. You’ll have to gather the data cell stored in the router and shut everything down before it self-destructs, all the while fending off hordes of the Rivals’ angry robots. You’ll also have to be on the lookout for a new nemesis, about which Ghost Ship will say little, other than that it’s armed with “giant claws.”

To help deal with these threats, you’ll have four new secondary weapons to wield, one per class. Gunners get the Armskore Coil Gun that can blast through rock, engineers can use the explosive Shard Diffractor, scouts can fire specialised projectiles from the Nishanka Boltshark X-80, and drillers get to shake and bake the opposition with the Colette Wave Cooker.

If you didn’t get around to playing the first season of Deep Rock Galactic, don’t worry: all the cosmetics earnable on that performance pass will be available to find in lost packs, cargo crates, and matrix cores. Later, they’ll be added to the in-game shop, too. “Nothing goes away, everything can still be obtained,” as the narrator in the trailer reassures viewers.

The developers say season 2 will arrive alongside a patch that improves performance, fixes bugs, and tidies things up behind the scenes in general.