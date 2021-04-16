Destiny 2 Armor Synthesis – how to use the transmog feature

Destiny 2 Season 14 is introducing the Armour Synthesis system, giving players a way to transmog their favourite pieces of armour. This feature has been long-anticipated by Destiny 2 Players, who have been asking for a transmog system since the first game launched. Bungie introduced universal ornaments in the Shadowkeep expansion, but that system only worked for a small number of cosmetics.

The Armour Synthesis system will apply to all pieces of armour (except Destiny 2 Exotics), even sunsetted pieces of gear. Bungie has confirmed players won’t need to store their favourite armour sets in vaults – instead, Armour Synthesis will draw from collections. In theory, this means you can freely remove any old armour sets, though we don’t recommend doing this until the transmog feature goes live.

Ada-1 is returning to Destiny 2, taking over from Banshee-44 as the new armour vendor in the Tower. Not only does Ada sell players armour, she also hosts the Armour Synthesis system. Completing Ada’s quests reward you with the materials needed to create universal ornaments. Here’s everything you need to know about the Armor Synthesis system in Destiny 2.

DESTINY 2 ARMOR SYNTHESIS – ADA’S LOOM

Ada offers players a set of bounties each season that reward the materials needed to power Ada’s Loom. With enough materials, you can turn any piece of armour in your collection into a permanent universal ornament. If you don’t want to do these quests, you can also purchase Synthesis tokens using Silver. This exact price for Synthesis tokens in Silver hasn’t been determined yet.

To kick off Season 14, Bungie is giving away a starting supply of Synthesis materials as a reward for completing the seasonal onboarding quest. It’s unclear just how much material this equates to, but it should be enough for one full armour set.

DESTINY 2 ARMOR SYNTHESIS – SHADERS

Shaders are being reworked to make them more useful overall. From Season 14, shaders will now be permanent unlocks, saving players from carrying stacks of them in your inventory. It’s also much easier to use shaders, as they can be applied to individual pieces or all equipped gear in a single click.

And that’s all there is to know about the Armor Synthesis system in Destiny 2. Season 14 is set to be one of the most exciting Destiny seasons yet, with crossplay alpha tests and the legendary Vault of Glass raid coming soon.