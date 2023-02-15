Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list

Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics are coming to the game soon, complete with all-new perks and traits that tie into the game’s revamped buildcrafting systems and the introduction of Strand. As one of the most popular looter-shooter games on the market, Destiny 2 never has a shortage of unique weapons and armour that can provide special class-specific buffs while leaving you fashionably stylish.

Bungie recently shared a trailer showcasing some new exotics coming upon the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. And, while this is all we know of at the moment, there will be even more to come in Destiny 2 season 20. Here are all of the Destiny 2 exotics we know about coming to the FPS game with Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics

Here is the full list of Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics:

Abeyant Leap

Cyrtarachne’s Facade

Deterministic Chaos

Final Warning

Quicksilver Storm

Swarmers

Winterbite

Abeyant Leap – Titan Leg armour

This exotic armour piece works alongside the Titan’s Barricade. Donning it gives extra armour to the wielder when they use their Barricade and spawns two seeking projectiles that aggressively track targets and suspend them. We know from Bungie’s Strand overview blog post that ‘suspend’ is a new verb used with the Strand subclasses, so one can expect that they may be able to mix this with specific Fragments to develop extremely powerful Strand builds.

Cyrtarachne’s Facade – Hunter helmet

This Hunter exotic helmet gives extra protection by granting body armour and flinch resistance after grappling. It should be powerful alongside the game’s Hunter’s Threadrunner Strand-based subclass.

Deterministic Chaos – heavy Void machine gun

Described as ‘rhythmic,’ this Void-based machine gun will become a heavy projectile that will weaken targets on impact. Every fourth heavy projectile will make the target volatile on impact. When paired with specific Aspects and Fragments that capitalise on weakened and volatile targets, this weapon is sure to be a force when equipped with the right builds.

Final Warning – kinetic Strand sidearm

This energy sidearm releases charged tracking rounds. Holding down the trigger of this sidearm will mark targets and unload a burst of bullets. Projectiles will also track aggressively toward marked targets with hipfiring.

Quicksilver Storm – kinetic auto rifle

Though technically available now as a pre-order bonus, the Quicksilver Storm is a kinetic auto rifle that uses Cloud Strider technology to turn into a rocket launcher and then a grenade launcher. Considering we have yet to meet the Cloud Striders, it makes sense that this weapon is a Lightfall weapon that Bungie has simply unlocked early for players willing to shell out for Lightfall in blind faith that it will be worth the price tag.

Swarmers – Warlock leg armour

It seems that the Warlock Strand Broodweaver subclass will be among the most unique to Destiny. This armour piece leverages the power of Strand to spawn ‘threadlings’ that infest and attack enemies after destroying tangles, which players produce by defeating enemies with Strand.

Winterbite – heavy Stasis glaive

This glaive will release a large ball of Stasis energy that will lock onto targets and freeze them. Because several Stasis Aspects and Fragments increase the power of damage done to frozen targets, you should be able to pair this with the best Destiny 2 Stasis Titan builds, best Hunter Stasis builds, and best Warlock Stasis builds for maximum carnage. For example, with the Whisper of Refraction Stasis Fragment, defeating slowed or frozen targets grants class ability energy. With the Whisper of Bonds Fragment, defeating frozen targets grants Super energy. As long as the player has a steady stream of heavy ammo, equipping this glaive with the right Stasis build could make the combo extremely powerful.

We’ve been promised more exotic weapons and armour arriving with Lightfall, along with some cool legendary weapons, so the party definitely hasn’t finished yet. Destiny often introduces special missions with unique exotics throughout the season, such as the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest, so we can potentially look forward to a quest-based exotic at some point in the season.

We can also likely expect another new exotic weapon with the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid release date. Each time a raid or dungeon is released, it also launches an exotic weapon attainable only from that activity. In this case, Bungie has yet to reveal its Lightfall raid exotic. Past dungeon and raid exotics have included the Touch of Malice exotic pulse rifle from the Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table and the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow from the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Such weapons are not guaranteed, and some people have claimed it has taken them as many as 80 runs to earn specific exotic weapons from raids and dungeons. However, most will usually earn them in far fewer runs.

That’s everything we know about the forthcoming Lightfall exotics and how they may interact with the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, coming to one of the best multiplayer games on PC you can find.