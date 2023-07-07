It’s Bungie Day, and there’s Destiny 2 plushies and a fishing rally

In order to celebrate Bungie Day, the devs have revealed a new Destiny 2 fishing event and, more importantly, an adorable Ghost Shell plushie that I need.

Three warriors on underwater-themed armor float in a glowing underwater cavern wearing ornate spiked armor

Destiny 2

Sure, Exotic weapons are cool or whatever, but what about a Destiny 2 Ghost Shell plush? Now I have your attention. To celebrate Bungie Day, you’ll be able to participate in a new fishing challenge in the iconic MMORPG, as well as pick up some sweet Destiny 2 merch deals throughout the day.

Destiny 2 Bungie Day fishing rally

While the obvious highlight for me is the Ghost Shell plush (more on that later, don’t worry), Bungie Day’s in-game celebrations include a new Destiny 2 fishing rally. There are five different competitions spread throughout the day, pitting players against one another in a race to collect a swathe of high-tier fish.

The top three players will get a shout out in next week’s This Week In Destiny news bulletin, as well as a Bungie Foundation Digital Prize Pack which includes Heartful Shell Exotic Ghost, Blue Blood Shells emblem, Bungie Day emblem bundle, and some adorable Helium Hearts (aka balloons, and who doesn’t love balloons).

The Destiny 2 Bungie Day fishing tournaments begin today, Friday July 7, and will take place throughout the day, lasting for one hour at a time. The times are listed below:

Tournament PST EST BST CEST
Alpha 2am 5am 10am 11am
Bravo 6am 9am 2pm 3pm
Charlie 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm
Delta 2pm 5pm 10pm 11pm
Echo 6pm 9pm 2am 3am

There’s also increased reputation gains in Rituals until Tuesday, July 11, which is pretty sweet.

An idyllic fishing landscape with a pier

But like I say, fishing tournaments and Destiny 2 exotics are cool and all, but the highlight of Bungie Day is the Ghost Shell plushie. I have Ghost Shell pyjama bottoms, so basically this is just fate. You’ll be able to pick up a slew of goodies at 50% off until Thursday, July 13 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST, and anything you buy will be accompanied by a free Bungie-themed emblem.

Some retired rewards for players with specific achievement will also be available until July 13, but only while stocks last.

An image from the Bungie merch store showing a ghost shell plush, figurine, golden chalice and warped four-legged alien plush

Of course, this is all part of the wider Bungie Day celebration, which includes the Bungie Giving Fest. You can buy various bundles starting at $10, with the top-tier bundle costing $1,777 but giving you a personalized Marathon t-shirt – perfect for the upcoming Marathon release date.

The top ten donors will also will also get a code for PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Horizon, while the top 25 will get a staff-only Marathon announcement t-shirt. If all of this sounds good, you can donate here.

If you’re diving into Season of the Deep and are in need of some new weapons, we have a guide to help you get the Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle, as well as all the best Destiny 2 builds to ensure you secure it in style.

