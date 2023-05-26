Destiny 2 fishing explained: How to catch Exotics, locations, rewards

How does Destiny 2 fishing work? Fishing is an all-new activity in Bungie’s popular space-themed looter-shooter. There are a lot of details to catch in the minigame, so if you find yourself fishing for answers as well as a Kherprian Axehead or two, you’ve come to the right place.

Introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, the fishing activity allows your daily catches for loot, including Legendary weapons and armor. Fishing also grants the chance to earn several Triumphs in the FPS game, which you can redeem for more fishing bait and XP toward the season pass.

Here’s what you need to know about fishing in Destiny 2 so you don’t get baited into catching run-of-the-mill common fish.

How do you access the Destiny 2 fishing activity?

You can access the Destiny 2 fishing activity by picking up the Quest Step Gone Fishin.’ You’ll find this at the Sonor Station after you complete the first few missions of the season 21 content. The quest will instruct you to speak with Hawthorne in the Tower. Once you visit her, she’ll grant you the ability to fish.

You’ll need to pick up bait to fish, which you can earn from in-game activities such as public events, the new seasonal Salvage activity, and Deep Dives.

Where can you fish in Destiny 2?

Players can fish in three locations, denoted by icons on your map labeled Fishing Pond.

These three fishing spots are:

Winding Cove, EDZ

Cistern, Nessus

Miasma, Savathun’s Throne World

Once you travel to the area, you’ll find the designated fishing spot in the form of a dock. Each fishing location has numerous Legendary fish and one Exotic fish.

Destiny 2 fishing mechanics

Destiny 2 fishing is quite simple. All you need to do is press and hold a button to cast your line, and then, once you notice the bobber going underwater, press the button again.

How to catch Destiny Exotic fish

While there appears to be some randomness as to how often you can catch Exotic fish, you can improve your chances by looking at the Focused Fishing meter on the left-hand side of your screen. As it turns out, the more Guardians with you while fishing, and the more Legendary fish you catch as a group, the higher your chances are of catching Legendary and Exotic fish. So, there’s a massive benefit to fishing alongside your chums.

The Focused Fishing bar will increase every time you catch a Legendary fish. It’ll take three or four Legendary fish to rise an entire segment on the bar. Increasing this as much as possible seems to have a positive correlation with Exotic fish catch rates. Note that you must get a Perfect Catch to obtain an Exotic fish.

If you or someone on your fireteam catches an Exotic fish, your entire fireteam will earn the Triumph.

How to redeem Destiny 2 fish

So, you caught yourself quite the haul. Now, it’s time to turn your fishy friends into loot.

Back at the H.E.L.M., you’ll find a tank of sorts that allows you to redeem your fish for possible rewards. Common (green) and rare (blue) fish grant no rewards, while Legendary (purple) fish will grant you seasonal weapons and armor, and Exotic (gold) fish will grant Exotic items such as Ascendant Shards and Exotic armor.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Destiny 2 fishing minigame. While you may be angling for new seasonal gear, don’t forget to ensure you’re also caught up on all Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics in the popular multiplayer game. You may also want to catch up on what’s new with the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, which includes new Aspects as of Season of the Deep.