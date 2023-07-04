How to get the Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Exotic scout rifle

How do you get Wicked Implement in Destiny 2? The new Exotic scout rifle is powered by the icy subclass of Stasis, and we’ve been fishing away for weeks attempting to get it.

Bungie’s space shooter usually adds a new Exotic via a quest every season, and Season of the Deep is no different. Exotics are the highest rarity level of both armor and weapons in Destiny 2, and Guardians seek them out via any means necessary. Luckily for you, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to obtain Wicked Implement to finish off the best build whether you’re a Warlock, Hunter, or crayon-eating Titan.

Where to find Destiny 2 Wicked Implement

Whilst Wicked Implement was added to the game in Season of the Deep, it wasn’t immediately available for Guardians to unlock. Fans of the Stasis subclass had their eye on it for some time – myself included – but it wasn’t clear just how I could finally get my hands on it.

In true Bungie fashion though, the developer kept us on our toes when it mixed up the usual formula. Instead of introducing an Exotic quest early in the season, the Wicked Implement missions have been made available closer to the mid-point, giving players something to do for those usually quite empty weeks that close out each season. We’ve tried to keep this as spoiler-free as possible, but these are the steps you’ll need to follow to earn the newest Destiny 2 Exotic scout rifle.

Here’s how to get Destiny 2 Wicked Implement:

Collect the Wicked Depths quest from Hawthorne in the Tower

Fish until you get the Whispering Mothcarp, Vexing Placoderm, and Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic fish

Deposit the fish in the aquarium at the Helm to receive the Broken Blade of Cunning, Broken Blade of Strife, and Broken Blade of Ambition

Load the seasonal Deep Dives activity

Deposit the first blade into the statue just before the first encounter

Deposit the second blade into the statue after the first encounter in the same room

Deposit the third blade into the statue after the spinning blade between the first and second encounters

When the Deep Dive finishes, a new door will unlock – enter it

Select the ‘Carve a Path of Violence’ option

Clear the enemies and the two bosses

‘Claim Power’ from the Winnower statue to receive Wicked Implement

That’s all there is to it. Make sure to take a fireteam with you, as the exotic mission is timed, and quite difficult. We recommend running strong Stasis build to both make the most of your new Exotic, and to gain some crowd control throughout the mission. Why not take it into a Lost Sector, and see what it can really do?