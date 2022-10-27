Destiny 2 crafting will soon include Deep Stone Crypt weapons

Forthcoming updates to Destiny 2 crafting means Bungie will soon allow players to craft weapons from the Deep Stone Crypt raid, according to the latest instalment of the game developer’s This Week at Bungie (TWAB) series. The update to the popular FPS game will take place at the start of next season, which begins on December 6.

“Each encounter has a chance to drop a Deepsight version of a raid weapon, and players may purchase one per week from the final chest after defeating Taniks. When Deep Stone Crypt is the featured raid of the week, encounter drops are uncapped! This means you can run a full raid and each encounter multiple times hunting for Deepsight drops,” the Bungie blog post, which is credited to community manager dmg04, explains.

The post shares that it will also offer new perk pools to weapons that hadn’t had them before, citing the following examples:

Heritage (Slug Shotgun): Reconstruction + Focused Fury

Posterity (Hand Cannon): Voltshot + Rampage

Trustee (Scout Rifle): Rapid Hit + Incandescent

The blog post says the game will also be adding a new Origin Trait called Bray Inheritance, likely a reference to the work of scientist Clovis Bray, an antagonist featured heavily in the Beyond Light expansion, and the Braytech family of weapons.

The blog post also references some broader changes to the game’s overall crafting system. Starting with the Lightfall expansion, weapons that can’t be crafted won’t drop with Deepsight. Bungie will also introduce alternative ways to earn Deepsight, provide opportunities for players to have some autonomy over which weapons to target for crafting, and give Lightfall raid Adept weapons access to enhanced perks. However, that does not mean Adept weapons will be available for full, freeform crafting.

dmg04 clarified via a tweet that current Deep Stone Crypt red border weapons won’t carry over to next season, so players will need to unlock new Deep Stone Crypt red border weapons after the start of the next season.

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion releases on February 28, 2023, so Guardians must still craft under the present system for the next season and a half. If you’re looking to grind red border weapons for crafting from the most recent raid, check out our Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid guide to help you defeat Oryx and Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table to see what you can earn as the spoils of your efforts.